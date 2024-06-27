Energy facilities not damaged due to night attack, enemy shelled mine in Donetsk Region – Ministry of energy
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy shelling damaged a mine in the Donetsk region, but power facilities remained intact during the night shelling.
As a result of the night enemy attack, energy objects were not damaged. The Russian military fired at a mine in the Donetsk region. This was reported on Thursday in the Ministry of Energy, reports UNN.
According to the Ministry of Energy, the night's massive enemy attack did not cause damage to power facilities. However, due to the fighting that took place during the day, there are new de-energizations in the frontline Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson regions.
In the Donetsk region, as a result of enemy shelling of the territory of one of the mines, structures caught fire. At that moment, there were no miners underground, three employees of the industrial site security were in the storage facility
Also, it is reported that in the Donetsk region, during the fighting, the overhead line of the distribution system operator was turned off. This led to a reduction in the load on the generating object.