Energy consumption increased due to the weather: when is it better for Ukrainians to save "light"

Cool weather with night frosts has caused a higher than usual level of energy consumption in May, in connection with this, words to change the time of active energy consumption. This is reported by UNN with reference to NEC "Ukrenergo".

In clear weather, it is possible to avoid a power shortage in the power system during the daytime due to the efficient operation of solar power plants. However, in cloudy and rainy weather, this additional generation is still not enough. And there is a special need for economical consumption in the evening hours - from 18:00 to 22:00, when the capacity of SES decreases quite quickly to zero - the message says.

Given these circumstances, you should follow simple recommendations:

on a sunny day - postpone the use of powerful equipment to the daytime;

in cloudy weather, if possible, use powerful electrical appliances after 22:00;

do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time during peak consumption hours - from 8:00 to 10:00 in the morning and from 18:00 to 22:00 in the evening;

unplug appliances that you are not using and turn off the lights in rooms where no one is there.

Following these simple tips will help balance the power system and ensure reliable power supply to all consumers.

Let us remind you

On May 14, energy workers also called to transfer active electricity consumption to the daytime in order to relieve the network in the evening.