Energy consumption increased due to the weather: when is it better for Ukrainians to save "light"

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
12:41 PM • 20256 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

10:49 AM • 26003 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 37781 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 38592 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 62057 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 133963 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 131418 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253375 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102301 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71106 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
5.3m/s
57%
742mm
Popular news

Calm, albeit cool: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on May 15

May 15, 03:55 AM • 12522 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 130534 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 104259 views

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 24038 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 43934 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 20256 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 134374 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 201722 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253375 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 200656 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 4686 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 44489 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 104807 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 65975 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 86623 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Energy consumption increased due to the weather: when is it better for Ukrainians to save "light"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

Due to the cool weather and frosts in May, the level of energy consumption has increased. Ukrenergo calls for postponing the use of powerful equipment to the daytime or after 22:00.

Energy consumption increased due to the weather: when is it better for Ukrainians to save "light"

Cool weather with night frosts has caused a higher than usual level of energy consumption in May, in connection with this, words to change the time of active energy consumption. This is reported by UNN with reference to NEC "Ukrenergo".

In clear weather, it is possible to avoid a power shortage in the power system during the daytime due to the efficient operation of solar power plants. However, in cloudy and rainy weather, this additional generation is still not enough. And there is a special need for economical consumption in the evening hours - from 18:00 to 22:00, when the capacity of SES decreases quite quickly to zero 

- the message says.

Given these circumstances, you should follow simple recommendations:

  • on a sunny day - postpone the use of powerful equipment to the daytime;
    • in cloudy weather, if possible, use powerful electrical appliances after 22:00;
      • do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time during peak consumption hours - from 8:00 to 10:00 in the morning and from 18:00 to 22:00 in the evening;
        • unplug appliances that you are not using and turn off the lights in rooms where no one is there.

          Following these simple tips will help balance the power system and ensure reliable power supply to all consumers.

          Let us remind you

          On May 14, energy workers also called to transfer active electricity consumption to the daytime in order to relieve the network in the evening. 

          Yana Sokolivska

          Yana Sokolivska

          SocietyEconomy
          Ukrenergo
          Brent
          $64.33
          Bitcoin
          $102,614.20
          S&P 500
          $5,870.50
          Tesla
          $340.00
          Газ TTF
          $34.97
          Золото
          $3,192.56
          Ethereum
          $2,552.83