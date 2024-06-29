Enemy troops shell the border areas of Sumy region, 22 artillery explosions recorded
Terrorist troops shelled the border areas and settlements in Sumy region of Ukraine with artillery twice, resulting in 22 explosions.
Within a day, the invaders fired twice at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 22 artillery explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
At night and in the morning, the occupiers fired twice at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. As a result, 22 artillery explosions were recorded. Mykolaivska (1 explosion) and Esmanska (21 explosions) communities were shelled.
