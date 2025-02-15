Enemy troops advance near Zelenivka and Dachne in Donetsk region - DeepState

Enemy troops continue fighting in the Donetsk region, in particular in the Kurakhove direction. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to recent reports, the enemy has made some progress near the settlements of Zelenivka and Dachne. DeepState analysts report that the occupiers are advancing in these areas.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the invaders carried out 45 air strikes and dropped 64 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they engaged about a thousand kamikaze drones and fired more than four and a half thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Enemy troops advance on several frontlines at once - DeepState