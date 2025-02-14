Enemy troops advance on several frontlines at once - DeepState

Enemy troops have made some progress on several fronts. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to DeepState, the enemy advanced in the areas of Dvorichna, Andriivka, Figolivka and Burlatske.

In particular, in the Kupyansk sector, hostile actions intensified near Dvorichna and Figolivka. In the Pokrovske and Novopavlivske sectors, the enemy is advancing in the areas of Andriivka and Burlatske.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the terrorist state launched 1 missile (1 rocket), 46 air strikes (62 UAVs) and 1141 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired 4684 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.