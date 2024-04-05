Enemy tactical aviation is active in the Sea of Azov
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy tactical aviation activity has been spotted in the Sea of Azov, the Ukrainian Air Force reports.
The activity of enemy tactical aviation was recorded in the waters of the Azov Sea. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Enemy tactical aviation activity in the Sea of Azov!
Threat of use of aviation weapons
