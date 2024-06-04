Enemy strike on Kherson: a 63-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition

In Kherson, as a result of enemy shelling of the Korabelny district, a 63-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition. This is reported by the head of the Kherson City military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

Today, after 21: 00, The Enemy once again attacked the Korabelny District of the city of Kherson from the occupied Left Bank.

Unfortunately, as a result of this aggression, a local resident was injured, who at the time of the russian attack was in a garage in his own yard.

Now a 63-year-old man was hospitalized in a serious condition in one of the Kherson hospitals - informed Roman Mrochko.

Kherson under enemy fire: explosions are heard in the city