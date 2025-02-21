Enemy shells Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, another wounded

During the day, enemy troops continued intense shelling of localities in Zaporizhzhya region. As a result of enemy attacks, a man was killed in Gulyaypol, and a woman was injured as a result of a strike on the village of Bilenke. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

In total, during this time, the enemy launched 588 attacks on 12 localities in the region. Eight of them were carried out with the use of multiple launch rocket systems, in particular, on the villages of Shcherbaky, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Among the most massive attacks were 22 air strikes on Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, and Mala Tokmachka, as well as 329 UAV launches that hit Bilenke, Malokaterinivka, Stepnohirsk, Pavlivka, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

Artillery strikes (229) also continued, in particular in Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

In addition, 8 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Shcherbaky, Charivne and Novodarivka.

As a result, 10 reports of damage to apartments and private houses were recorded.

