Enemy shells Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, another wounded

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 30223 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 51774 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 99928 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 57492 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112960 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116635 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 68931 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 31953 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 57188 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 99934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112961 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 141420 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173866 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 25108 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 57188 views

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135148 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163539 views

Enemy shells Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, another wounded

Enemy shells Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, another wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

Enemy troops conducted 588 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, including 22 air strikes and 329 UAV attacks. The shelling killed a man in Gulyaypol and wounded a woman in Bilenke village.

During the day, enemy troops continued intense shelling of localities in Zaporizhzhya region. As a result of enemy attacks, a man was killed in Gulyaypol, and a woman was injured as a result of a strike on the village of Bilenke. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

In total, during this time, the enemy launched 588 attacks on 12 localities in the region. Eight of them were carried out with the use of multiple launch rocket systems, in particular, on the villages of Shcherbaky, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Among the most massive attacks were 22 air strikes on Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, and Mala Tokmachka, as well as 329 UAV launches that hit Bilenke, Malokaterinivka, Stepnohirsk, Pavlivka, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

Artillery strikes (229) also continued, in particular in Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

In addition, 8 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Shcherbaky, Charivne and Novodarivka.

As a result, 10 reports of damage to apartments and private houses were recorded.

Hostile attack on Zaporizhzhia region: two people killed and one wounded15.02.25, 08:02 • 34496 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising