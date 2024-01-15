Enemy shells ambulance station in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
A special vehicle was damaged in an enemy attack on an ambulance station in Stanislav
An ambulance station in Stanislav, Kherson region, was attacked by enemy forces, and a special vehicle was damaged, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Monday, UNN reports.
"Occupants shelled an ambulance station in Stanislav. A special vehicle was damaged. Fortunately, people were not injured," the RMA reported in Telegram.
