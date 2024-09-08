Enemy shelling of Ochakiv: 70-year-old woman killed

Terrorists struck in Mykolaiv region. The attack killed a 70-year-old woman who was at home. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

In the evening, russians shelled Ochakiv with cannon artillery, killing a 70-year-old woman in her own home - Vitaliy Kim informed.

Russian strike on hotel in Mykolayivka: bodies of two men recovered from rubble