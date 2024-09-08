ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116925 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119352 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194487 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151475 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151721 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142476 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196386 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112373 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185321 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105049 views

Enemy shelling of Ochakiv: 70-year-old woman killed

Enemy shelling of Ochakiv: 70-year-old woman killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28067 views

Terrorists struck in Mykolaiv region, shelling Ochakiv with cannon artillery. The attack killed a 70-year-old woman in her home.

Terrorists struck in Mykolaiv region. The attack killed a 70-year-old woman who was at home. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

In the evening, russians shelled Ochakiv with cannon artillery, killing a 70-year-old woman in her own home

- Vitaliy Kim informed.

Russian strike on hotel in Mykolayivka: bodies of two men recovered from rubble08.09.24, 16:14 • 26069 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

