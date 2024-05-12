Enemy made 26 attacks in Sumy region: one person was killed and two wounded

Today, the occupants fired 26 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. One local resident was killed and two others were injured as a result of one of the shelling. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

On May 12, 2024, the border areas and settlements of Sumy region suffered from 26 shelling and 157 explosions initiated by russian forces.

Situation in the communities:

Bilopilska: suffered from an enemy FPV drone strike (1 explosion), mortar shelling (52 explosions).

Esmanska: the enemy attacked with mortars (9 explosions) and attacked with an FPV drone (9 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: the enemy dropped 29 mines.

Krasnopilska: mortar shelling (7 explosions) and artillery (19 explosions) were carried out. Unfortunately, one resident of the community died as a result of the shelling, and two more residents were injured.

Znob-Novhorodska: the occupants attacked with mortars (15 explosions).

Myropilska: a tank was fired upon (3 explosions).

Shalyhinska: mortar attacks were recorded (14 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska: russians dropped 6 mines on the territory of the community.

Sumy: the enemy army launched a rocket attack on the outskirts of Sumy (1 explosion).

