Residential fire broke out in Sumy region after morning shelling by Russian Federation

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78725 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106822 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149710 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153817 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250150 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174109 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165373 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148317 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225806 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34178 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43658 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37802 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62049 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56056 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250150 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225806 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211863 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237615 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224428 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78746 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56075 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62060 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112863 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113767 views
Residential fire broke out in Sumy region after morning shelling by Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28572 views

Russian shelling caused a fire in a residential area of a border town in Sumy region on the morning of May 12.

On the morning of May 12, Russian troops attacked one of the border settlements of Sumy district,  resulting in a fire in the residential sector. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN. 

On May 12, in the morning, enemy troops attacked one of the settlements of Sumy district, which is located near the border with the aggressor country

- the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the shelling caused a fire in a residential sector where civilians live. Rescuers localized the fire, preventing its further spread, and extinguished it.

On the night of May 12 and this morning, Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 56 explosions were recorded. The enemy fired from mortars, artillery, tanks and MLRS 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

