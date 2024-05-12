Residential fire broke out in Sumy region after morning shelling by Russian Federation

On the morning of May 12, Russian troops attacked one of the border settlements of Sumy district, resulting in a fire in the residential sector. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

On May 12, in the morning, enemy troops attacked one of the settlements of Sumy district, which is located near the border with the aggressor country - the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the shelling caused a fire in a residential sector where civilians live. Rescuers localized the fire, preventing its further spread, and extinguished it.

On the night of May 12 and this morning, Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 56 explosions were recorded. The enemy fired from mortars, artillery, tanks and MLRS