Enemy KAB killed a person in Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops launched a KAB strike in the morning, one person is known to have died, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the morning, the enemy attacked the Velykomykhailivka community in Synelnykove district with a KAB. Unfortunately, a man died - Lysak wrote.

According to him, a private house caught fire.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA in the night summary, the Russian army hit Nikopol region. "First, they shelled the Myrivska community. Then - the district center. They used heavy artillery. There are no dead or injured," Lysak wrote.