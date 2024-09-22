Enemy is shelling Kharkiv with KABs and FABs more often - Terekhov

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the city is increasingly being shelled with guided and high-explosive bombs. He said this during a telethon, reports UNN.

The dynamics went uphill and Kharkiv began to be shelled more and more often with KABs and FABs - Terekhov said.

According to him, the FAB and CAB fly to Kharkiv very quickly and the citizens have 3-5 minutes to find a shelter.

Recall

Eight people were hospitalized as a result of the attack on Kharkiv on the evening of September 21. A 39-year-old woman is in serious condition.