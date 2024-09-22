Enemy is shelling Kharkiv with KABs and FABs more often - Terekhov
Kyiv • UNN
Ihor Terekhov reported an increase in the shelling of Kharkiv with guided and high-explosive bombs. According to him, citizens have only 3-5 minutes to find shelter after the bombs are launched.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the city is increasingly being shelled with guided and high-explosive bombs. He said this during a telethon, reports UNN.
The dynamics went uphill and Kharkiv began to be shelled more and more often with KABs and FABs
According to him, the FAB and CAB fly to Kharkiv very quickly and the citizens have 3-5 minutes to find a shelter.
Recall
Eight people were hospitalized as a result of the attack on Kharkiv on the evening of September 21. A 39-year-old woman is in serious condition.