Enemy drones attack Kyiv: air defense is working in the capital
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense is working. Enemy UAVs are entering the city from different directions.
Enemy drones are attacking the capital, explosions are heard in the city, air defense is working. This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.
Explosions in the capital. Air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters!
According to the mayor, air defense is working in the capital.
Enemy UAVs are entering the city from different directions. Stay in shelters!
Additionally
According to the Air Force, a number of enemy drones have been detected in the sky over Ukraine.