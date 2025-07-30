$41.790.01
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 25957 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 30013 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 63514 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 73451 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 62498 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 69956 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 123191 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 52384 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 69916 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66083 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Enemy drones attack Kyiv: air defense is working in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense is working. Enemy UAVs are entering the city from different directions.

Enemy drones attack Kyiv: air defense is working in the capital

Enemy drones are attacking the capital, explosions are heard in the city, air defense is working. This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

Explosions in the capital. Air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters! 

- Klitschko reported.

According to the mayor, air defense is working in the capital.

Enemy UAVs are entering the city from different directions. Stay in shelters! 

- Klitschko summarized.

Additionally

According to the Air Force, a number of enemy drones have been detected in the sky over Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv