Enemy drone "Molniya" struck Kharkiv: two people injured, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
On April 2, a Russian "Molniya" drone hit a 16-story residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Two people who were in the apartment were injured.
Today, April 2, the Russian UAV "Molniya" struck a multi-story building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, in Telegram, writes UNN.
The enemy drone "Molniya" struck the Kyivskyi district of the city. The consequences are being clarified. There is preliminary information about a hit in a multi-story building.
Later, Terekhov clarified that the blow fell on the 8th floor of a 16-story building. Six cars were damaged in the yard. All municipal services and volunteers are already working on the site.
There is preliminary information about two injured people who were in the apartment that was struck by the drone. Both injured people have shrapnel wounds. One of the victims is a 10-year-old child
