Two police officers were injured in a Russian attack on the Kherson region; the enemy attacked Kherson in the morning

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12388 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100648 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164367 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103806 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340357 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172341 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144085 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195903 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124493 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108091 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Two police officers were injured in a Russian attack on the Kherson region; the enemy attacked Kherson in the morning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10097 views

Russian troops shelled the Kherson region with artillery and UAVs over the past day, injuring two police officers. This morning, the enemy attacked Kherson again, and there are wounded among civilians.

Two police officers were injured in a Russian attack on the Kherson region; the enemy attacked Kherson in the morning

In the Kherson region, among those injured by Russian attacks over the past day, there are two policemen, this morning the enemy attacked Kherson again, there are injured, reported in the GUNP in the region and the Kherson Regional State Administration on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the right bank of the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, aircraft and UAVs. Kherson and other settlements of the region suffered from enemy attacks. The police recorded damage to two apartment buildings and 10 private houses, two cars and critical infrastructure facilities.

For almost an hour, Russian troops fired from the air at the Tyagyn community. 14 guided aerial bombs were dropped on settlements.

Russian troops attacked a checkpoint in the Bilozerka community with an FPV drone. As a result of the attack, two police officers were injured. A 37-year-old policeman sustained an open fracture of his leg, while his 45-year-old partner suffered a concussion. Law enforcement officers were evacuated to a medical facility, there is no threat to their lives.

- reported the police.

In Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, three local residents were injured by discharges from enemy UAVs.

At night, the Russians fired artillery at Chornobaivka, there were no casualties.

In Oleksandrivka, a service car of the village council was damaged by an FPV drone attack.

The enemy fired mortars at the coastal part of the Dnipro district of Kherson. Five private houses were damaged there. In the "Korabel" microdistrict in the regional center, an apartment building was damaged as a result of artillery shelling.

According to the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, yesterday "1 person died and 9 others were wounded due to Russian aggression."

Already this morning, according to the Kherson Regional State Administration, at approximately 9 am, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro district of Kherson again with UAVs. "Due to the dropping of explosives from a drone, two men, 35 and 33 years old, sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs," the RMA said.

Russia attacked Ukraine again at night with "Shaheds": 41 out of 74 were shot down, 20 did not reach their targets4/2/25, 9:15 AM • 6723 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
