Two police officers were injured in a Russian attack on the Kherson region; the enemy attacked Kherson in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the Kherson region with artillery and UAVs over the past day, injuring two police officers. This morning, the enemy attacked Kherson again, and there are wounded among civilians.
In the Kherson region, among those injured by Russian attacks over the past day, there are two policemen, this morning the enemy attacked Kherson again, there are injured, reported in the GUNP in the region and the Kherson Regional State Administration on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the right bank of the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, aircraft and UAVs. Kherson and other settlements of the region suffered from enemy attacks. The police recorded damage to two apartment buildings and 10 private houses, two cars and critical infrastructure facilities.
For almost an hour, Russian troops fired from the air at the Tyagyn community. 14 guided aerial bombs were dropped on settlements.
Russian troops attacked a checkpoint in the Bilozerka community with an FPV drone. As a result of the attack, two police officers were injured. A 37-year-old policeman sustained an open fracture of his leg, while his 45-year-old partner suffered a concussion. Law enforcement officers were evacuated to a medical facility, there is no threat to their lives.
In Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, three local residents were injured by discharges from enemy UAVs.
At night, the Russians fired artillery at Chornobaivka, there were no casualties.
In Oleksandrivka, a service car of the village council was damaged by an FPV drone attack.
The enemy fired mortars at the coastal part of the Dnipro district of Kherson. Five private houses were damaged there. In the "Korabel" microdistrict in the regional center, an apartment building was damaged as a result of artillery shelling.
According to the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, yesterday "1 person died and 9 others were wounded due to Russian aggression."
Already this morning, according to the Kherson Regional State Administration, at approximately 9 am, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro district of Kherson again with UAVs. "Due to the dropping of explosives from a drone, two men, 35 and 33 years old, sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs," the RMA said.
