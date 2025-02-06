Enemy drone crashes in Sumy region, damages private houses - RMA

An enemy drone crashed in Sumy region. Private houses were damaged. Preliminary, people were not injured, reports UNN with reference to Sumy RMA.

Today, on February 6, after 6 p.m., an enemy drone crashed on the territory of the Okhtyrka community. Preliminary, no one was injured. Four private houses were damaged - the statement said.

Russian troops hit a community near Sumy with a “shahed”: residential buildings damaged

According to RMA, all necessary services are working on site. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.