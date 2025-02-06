Enemy drone crashes in Sumy region, damages private houses - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone crashed in the Okhtyrka community of Sumy region after 18:00. Four private houses were damaged as a result of the crash, and there were no casualties.
An enemy drone crashed in Sumy region. Private houses were damaged. Preliminary, people were not injured, reports UNN with reference to Sumy RMA.
Today, on February 6, after 6 p.m., an enemy drone crashed on the territory of the Okhtyrka community. Preliminary, no one was injured. Four private houses were damaged
According to RMA, all necessary services are working on site. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.