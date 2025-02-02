Russian troops hit a community near Sumy with a “shahed”: residential buildings damaged

Last night, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the Sadivska community near Sumy, using a Shahed attack drone. As a result of the attack, residential buildings were damaged. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Last night, the enemy attacked Sadivka community with a Shahed UAV - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the enemy's drone strike in the village.

The enemy air attack damaged residential buildings (windows, facades, roofs).

The RMA added that the relevant services are working at the site of the strike, and the consequences of the drone strike are being clarified.

Recall

On January 30, the enemy attacked a 10-story residential building in Sumy. The attack preliminarily destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies.

As a result of the shelling, a 76-year-old woman died in hospital from her injuries. The total number of people killed in the shelling of a 10-story building in Sumy reached 10.

