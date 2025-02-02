Russian troops hit a community near Sumy with a “shahed”: residential buildings damaged

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 38211 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73499 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103788 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107052 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125393 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102689 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130920 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103614 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98463 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26619 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113843 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32589 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108296 views
02:39 PM • 38255 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125396 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130923 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6100 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12400 views
09:59 AM • 108296 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113843 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138917 views
Russian troops hit a community near Sumy with a “shahed”: residential buildings damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33429 views

At night, Russian troops attacked the Sadivska community in Sumy region with a Shahed attack drone. As a result of the attack, residential buildings were damaged, and there were no casualties.

Last night, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the Sadivska community near Sumy, using a Shahed attack drone. As a result of the attack, residential buildings were damaged. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Last night, the enemy attacked Sadivka community with a Shahed UAV

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the enemy's drone strike in the village.

The enemy air attack damaged residential buildings (windows, facades, roofs).

Image

The RMA added that the relevant services are working at the site of the strike, and the consequences of the drone strike are being clarified.

Recall

On January 30, the enemy attacked a 10-story residential building in Sumy. The attack preliminarily destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies.

As a result of the shelling, a 76-year-old woman died in hospital from her injuries. The total number of people killed in the shelling of a 10-story building in Sumy reached 10.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
sumySums

