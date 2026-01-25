$43.170.00
12:24 PM
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
11:02 AM • 5320 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
10:05 AM • 7378 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 10842 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 22841 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 41282 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 33800 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 41779 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39390 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 49357 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
Enemy drone attacked high-rise building in Kharkiv, one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

In the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a residential building, damaging windows. An 80-year-old woman was injured and is receiving medical assistance.

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a multi-story building, an 80-year-old woman was injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a residential multi-story building. Window glazing was damaged 

- reported the head of the Regional Military Administration.

 According to updated information, an 80-year-old woman was injured. Medics are providing the injured woman with all necessary assistance, Syniehubov summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv