Enemy drone attacked high-rise building in Kharkiv, one injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a residential building, damaging windows. An 80-year-old woman was injured and is receiving medical assistance.
In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a multi-story building, an 80-year-old woman was injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a residential multi-story building. Window glazing was damaged
According to updated information, an 80-year-old woman was injured. Medics are providing the injured woman with all necessary assistance, Syniehubov summarized.
