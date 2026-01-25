Enemy drone attacked high-rise building in Kharkiv, one injured

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a multi-story building, an 80-year-old woman was injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a residential multi-story building. Window glazing was damaged - reported the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to updated information, an 80-year-old woman was injured. Medics are providing the injured woman with all necessary assistance, Syniehubov summarized.

Russians damaged a dormitory in Kharkiv: IDPs were relocated, SES psychologists worked with them