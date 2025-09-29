The enemy continues to strike civilians: a woman died and a young man was wounded in Sumy region - OVA

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 26812 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 01:55 PM • 31707 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 38544 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 42673 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 25042 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 23661 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 15890 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 30011 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 49326 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70622 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2m/s
94%
756mm
Popular news
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 13959 views
Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of Swedish Gripen fighters to UkraineSeptember 29, 02:28 PM • 11459 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 35711 views
Occupiers in Zaporizhzhia pay 10,000 rubles and more to save their lives - ATESH movementSeptember 29, 02:40 PM • 6430 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 10932 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 26808 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 35829 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 38537 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 42668 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 36951 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Gaza Strip
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 10977 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 14007 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 27978 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 36448 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 33354 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system

The enemy continues to strike civilians: a woman died and a young man was wounded in Sumy region - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

As a result of Russian drone attacks in Sumy region, a 60-year-old woman died and a 23-year-old man was seriously wounded. The woman died in the hospital, the man is in serious condition.

The enemy continues to strike civilians: a woman died and a young man was wounded in Sumy region - OVA

As a result of enemy drone attacks on the territory of Sumy Oblast, a 60-year-old woman was killed and a 23-year-old man was seriously injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

According to Hryhorov, during the day, a Russian drone targeted civilians in the Shalyhyne community. As a result of the attack, a 60-year-old woman sustained severe injuries. She was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save her.

In the evening, another Russian drone attacked a civilian in the Myropillia community. A 23-year-old man, who was riding a motorcycle, sustained severe injuries. He is currently in critical condition and has been hospitalized.

Recall

On September 28, according to official data, 167 shellings of 50 settlements were recorded in Sumy Oblast, a 59-year-old man was killed, and three civilians were injured. As a result of a Russian UAV attack on a parking lot, a large-scale fire broke out, which was extinguished.

Fierce battles continue in Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Huliaipole directions – General Staff28.09.25, 16:32 • 4140 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast