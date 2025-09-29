The enemy continues to strike civilians: a woman died and a young man was wounded in Sumy region - OVA

As a result of enemy drone attacks on the territory of Sumy Oblast, a 60-year-old woman was killed and a 23-year-old man was seriously injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

According to Hryhorov, during the day, a Russian drone targeted civilians in the Shalyhyne community. As a result of the attack, a 60-year-old woman sustained severe injuries. She was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save her.

In the evening, another Russian drone attacked a civilian in the Myropillia community. A 23-year-old man, who was riding a motorcycle, sustained severe injuries. He is currently in critical condition and has been hospitalized.

Recall

On September 28, according to official data, 167 shellings of 50 settlements were recorded in Sumy Oblast, a 59-year-old man was killed, and three civilians were injured. As a result of a Russian UAV attack on a parking lot, a large-scale fire broke out, which was extinguished.

