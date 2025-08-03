Enemy attacks on Sumy region: 23 people died in July, over 140 injured

In July 2025, Russian occupiers killed 23 people in the Sumy region, and more than 140 were injured due to attacks by the Russian army. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to Oleh Hryhorov, 2,700 enemy attacks were recorded in Sumy region in July. Specifically:

over 800 guided aerial bombs,

over 250 drone strikes,

52 missile strikes.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that Sumy district, Shostka, Putyvl, and other border communities were under massive fire.

23 civilians died, over 140 people were wounded or injured - the official's post states.

In addition, Hryhorov noted, almost 200 private houses and over 30 multi-story buildings were damaged.

In July, Russia also actively targeted energy infrastructure.

Recall

In Sumy region, priority measures for restoring damaged energy facilities and strengthening their protection have been agreed upon. This is happening against the backdrop of constant threats from the Russian Armed Forces.

CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region