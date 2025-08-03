$41.710.00
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 23146 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM • 31628 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM • 38894 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 100674 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 250304 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 227331 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 119684 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 108132 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205260 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76231 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Enemy attacks on Sumy region: 23 people died in July, over 140 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In July 2025, 2,700 enemy attacks were recorded in Sumy region, resulting in the death of 23 civilians and injuries to over 140 people. Almost 200 private houses and over 30 multi-story buildings were damaged.

Enemy attacks on Sumy region: 23 people died in July, over 140 injured

In July 2025, Russian occupiers killed 23 people in the Sumy region, and more than 140 were injured due to attacks by the Russian army. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to Oleh Hryhorov, 2,700 enemy attacks were recorded in Sumy region in July. Specifically:

  • over 800 guided aerial bombs,
    • over 250 drone strikes,
      • 52 missile strikes.

        The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that Sumy district, Shostka, Putyvl, and other border communities were under massive fire.

        23 civilians died, over 140 people were wounded or injured

        - the official's post states.

        In addition, Hryhorov noted, almost 200 private houses and over 30 multi-story buildings were damaged.

        In July, Russia also actively targeted energy infrastructure.

        Recall

        In Sumy region, priority measures for restoring damaged energy facilities and strengthening their protection have been agreed upon. This is happening against the backdrop of constant threats from the Russian Armed Forces.

        CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region28.07.25, 11:50 • 54514 views

        Vita Zelenetska

        War
        Sumy Oblast