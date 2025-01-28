Enemy attacked Odesa and the district with a missile and drones: houses and a grain warehouse were damaged, 4 people were injured

In the morning, Russian troops attacked Odesa and the district with drones and a missile, injuring 4 people, damaging residential buildings, summer cottages, a grain warehouse and burning 10 cars, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning the enemy attacked Odesa and the district with attack drones and a missile. Intense combat work of our air defense forces continued. The enemy missile was destroyed. The fragments of the downed UAVs damaged the glass in four residential high-rise buildings and five country houses. In one of Odesa's residential yards, 10 cars caught fire, and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. A grain warehouse was also damaged," Kiper wrote.

"Four people were wounded in the drone attack. A 91-year-old man was hospitalized, while the other victims were treated on the spot," the RMA head said.

