Enemy attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: there is a casualty

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 10470 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
12:27 PM • 10678 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 64742 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 91636 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 49477 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 51874 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 40584 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 30217 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 38084 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 44289 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news
Three Qatari diplomats killed in car crash in Egypt ahead of Gaza summitOctober 12, 06:43 AM • 5926 views
Russia "froze" the National Welfare Fund: pensions of Russian citizens under threatOctober 12, 07:19 AM • 12126 views
Ibiza and Formentera are submerged: bad weather paralyzes traffic on the islandsPhotoOctober 12, 07:41 AM • 12962 views
Pedophile and former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins dies in prison after attackOctober 12, 08:59 AM • 8606 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhoto11:24 AM • 11211 views
Publications
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 10470 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 64742 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 91636 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 41296 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 76677 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
France
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhoto11:24 AM • 11249 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 45119 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 49332 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 51271 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 117057 views
Actual
Nord Stream
Facebook
Financial Times
ATACMS
Bild

Enemy attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: there is a casualty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

Russian troops launched a guided aerial bomb attack on the Nemyshlianskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, a 42-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.

Enemy attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: there is a casualty

In Kharkiv, the enemy struck several districts of the city with guided aerial bombs (KABs), reported Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov and Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, enemy munitions fell in the Nemyshlianskyi and Slobidskyi districts. Emergency services and emergency medical teams have already been dispatched to the scene.

As a result of the strike in the Slobidskyi district, a 42-year-old man was injured. Medics provided him with first aid on the spot, after which the patient was hospitalized for further treatment.

According to updated information, a 42-year-old man was injured. Medics provided him with the necessary first aid. The injured person is being hospitalized.

- Syniehubov reported.

The scene is being investigated, and work is underway to assess the consequences of the strike and ensure the safety of residents.

An explosion occurred in Dnipro and a column of smoke rose: the occupiers likely attacked with a KAB (guided aerial bomb)09.10.25, 18:23 • 10341 view

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Dnipro
Kharkiv