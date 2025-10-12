Enemy attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: there is a casualty

In Kharkiv, the enemy struck several districts of the city with guided aerial bombs (KABs), reported Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov and Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, enemy munitions fell in the Nemyshlianskyi and Slobidskyi districts. Emergency services and emergency medical teams have already been dispatched to the scene.

As a result of the strike in the Slobidskyi district, a 42-year-old man was injured. Medics provided him with first aid on the spot, after which the patient was hospitalized for further treatment.

The scene is being investigated, and work is underway to assess the consequences of the strike and ensure the safety of residents.

