An explosion occurred in Dnipro and a column of smoke rose: the occupiers likely attacked with a KAB (guided aerial bomb)

An explosion occurred in Dnipro. The enemy likely attacked the city with a KAB (guided aerial bomb), UNN reports, citing local Telegram channels.

Reportedly, Dnipro was attacked by a jet-propelled KAB. - reports "Dnipro Operatyvnyi".

It is reported that a column of smoke was observed in the city after the explosion.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of a KAB over Dnipropetrovsk region heading towards the city of Dnipro from the south.

Dnipro Art Museum damaged as a result of Russian attack