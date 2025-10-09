An explosion occurred in Dnipro and a column of smoke rose: the occupiers likely attacked with a KAB (guided aerial bomb)
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Dnipro, likely as a result of a KAB attack. After the explosion, a column of smoke was observed in the city.
An explosion occurred in Dnipro. The enemy likely attacked the city with a KAB (guided aerial bomb), UNN reports, citing local Telegram channels.
Reportedly, Dnipro was attacked by a jet-propelled KAB.
It is reported that a column of smoke was observed in the city after the explosion.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of a KAB over Dnipropetrovsk region heading towards the city of Dnipro from the south.
