Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in the regional center, there are casualties

On the night of Sunday, November 23, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in Dnipro.

Preliminarily, there are casualties - Haivanenko wrote.

He also added that a private house caught fire in the Vasylkivska community, and details are being clarified.

Recall

On the evening of November 17, fires broke out in Dnipro and the district as a result of a Russian drone attack. The city was subjected to a massive UAV attack.

