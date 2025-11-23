Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in the regional center, there are casualties

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
05:42 PM • 11634 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 19824 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 04:29 PM • 17375 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 22, 02:45 PM • 18353 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 02:16 PM • 18510 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
November 22, 01:41 PM • 14554 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 17141 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 18932 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 21278 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 27319 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.5m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Geneva to host discussion on peace plan for Ukraine tomorrow: who will participateNovember 22, 02:55 PM • 13024 views
Europe must be part of the process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine: what Merz told TrumpNovember 22, 03:47 PM • 3582 views
Europe demands changes to US peace plan for Ukraine: four key points namedNovember 22, 04:17 PM • 7368 views
SSO drone shot down Russian Mi-8 helicopter in mid-air for the first time: stunning footageVideo06:50 PM • 11267 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary07:12 PM • 6658 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 56123 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 43886 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 50539 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 57121 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 54497 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary07:12 PM • 6660 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 20725 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 24369 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 56123 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 44793 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Film
Mi-8

Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in the regional center, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

On the night of November 23, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. In Dnipro, fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house, there are casualties. In the Vasylkiv community, a private house caught fire.

Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in the regional center, there are casualties

On the night of Sunday, November 23, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in Dnipro.

Preliminarily, there are casualties

- Haivanenko wrote.

He also added that a private house caught fire in the Vasylkivska community, and details are being clarified.

Recall

On the evening of November 17, fires broke out in Dnipro and the district as a result of a Russian drone attack. The city was subjected to a massive UAV attack.

"Destroyed tea, furniture and medicines": Filatov emotionally reacted to the shelling of Dnipro by Russians on November 1818.11.25, 09:07 • 4100 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro