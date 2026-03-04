Enemy attacked Dnipro, consequences being clarified

The Russian army attacked Dnipro, the consequences are being clarified. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, reports UNN.

The enemy attacked Dnipro. Preliminarily, no one was injured. The consequences of the attack are being clarified - reported the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

Hanzha added that the air raid alert continues in the region. Stay in safe places until the all-clear.

We add

The Air Force previously warned of a ballistic threat, as well as a high-speed target in the direction of Dnipro.

Russia may focus its main attack on Dnipro in 2026 - Filatov