Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Enemy attacked Dnipro, consequences being clarified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

Russian forces attacked Dnipro. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties, and the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Enemy attacked Dnipro, consequences being clarified

The Russian army attacked Dnipro, the consequences are being clarified. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, reports UNN.

The enemy attacked Dnipro.  Preliminarily, no one was injured.  The consequences of the attack are being clarified 

- reported the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

Hanzha added that the air raid alert continues in the region. Stay in safe places until the all-clear.

We add

The Air Force previously warned of a ballistic threat, as well as a high-speed target in the direction of Dnipro.

Russia may focus its main attack on Dnipro in 2026 - Filatov03.03.26, 13:51

Antonina Tumanova

