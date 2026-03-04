Enemy attacked Dnipro, consequences being clarified
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces attacked Dnipro. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties, and the consequences of the attack are being clarified.
The enemy attacked Dnipro. Preliminarily, no one was injured. The consequences of the attack are being clarified
Hanzha added that the air raid alert continues in the region. Stay in safe places until the all-clear.
The Air Force previously warned of a ballistic threat, as well as a high-speed target in the direction of Dnipro.
