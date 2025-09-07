Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: dozens of houses and a kindergarten damaged

As a result of the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia, 16 multi-story buildings, 12 private houses, a kindergarten, and enterprises were damaged. Utility services are already restoring housing and inspecting the areas, reported the head of the OBA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

16 apartment buildings and 12 private sector houses, a kindergarten, as well as enterprise buildings, damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - the post says.

Fedorov reported that utility workers began work to eliminate the consequences overnight. As of morning, windows in seven apartment buildings and one private sector house have already been covered with OSB sheets.

The inspection of the city's districts that were under attack continues to identify destruction - he added.

Addition

The OBA emphasized that everyone who needs help can contact: The city call center by phone: 15-80; (050) 414 15 80; (067) 656 15 80. Or the hotline of the Zaporizhzhia OBA: +38 0800 503 508.