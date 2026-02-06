Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killed

$43.170.02
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 23183 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 24240 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 23633 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 36297 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 70727 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 30086 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 28769 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22500 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15316 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14859 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be introducedFebruary 5, 05:42 PM • 4410 views
National Library of Ukraine for Children damaged by enemy drone attackPhotoFebruary 5, 06:14 PM • 3930 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 8276 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 9802 views
Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-4February 5, 09:38 PM • 7014 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 9856 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 23179 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 70722 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 70705 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 100680 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 8310 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 13069 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 22549 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 26254 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 53963 views
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

A married couple was killed in a drone attack on Vilniansk. A private house was destroyed, and a 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman died.

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killed

Two people died as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district on the night of February 6. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians struck Vilniansk with a drone.

A private house was destroyed. A married couple died - a 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman.

- Fedorov said.

Recall

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of February 6, one person was injured.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without power06.02.26, 00:32 • 3122 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine