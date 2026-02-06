Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killed

Two people died as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district on the night of February 6. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians struck Vilniansk with a drone.

A private house was destroyed. A married couple died - a 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman. - Fedorov said.

Recall

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of February 6, one person was injured.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without power