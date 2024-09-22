Enemy attack on Kharkiv: mayor announces evacuation of 60 residents

In Kharkiv, 60 people were evacuated from a building shelled by enemy forces. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that several cars were burning at the arrival site and that windows in nearby high-rise buildings were smashed as a result of the recent shelling. It also became known that 60 residents of the affected building were evacuated.

The survey of the area continues, and rescue services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Recall

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the number of people injured in the incident had increased to 12.

