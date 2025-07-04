Enemy attack affected five Kyiv ambulances on their way to the injured

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops on Kyiv, five ambulances that were heading to the victims were damaged; medics were not injured, writes UNN with reference to the data of the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klychko.

Kyiv was subjected to a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of July 4. The consequences were recorded in 5 districts. 23 injured people are known.

