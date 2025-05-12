$41.550.04
EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets
08:59 AM • 3322 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 10076 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 22141 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 20177 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 27056 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 46496 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 30472 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 46464 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 68165 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 84754 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

End of resistance: Kurdistan Workers' Party announces self-dissolution after 40 years of struggle with Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1500 views

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has announced its dissolution after decades of conflict with Turkey. The decision was made after a call by leader Abdullah Öcalan to lay down arms.

End of resistance: Kurdistan Workers' Party announces self-dissolution after 40 years of struggle with Turkey

The Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) has announced its dissolution. The decision was made after the imprisoned PKK leader, Abdullah Öcalan, called on the group to lay down its arms.

UNN reports with reference to AFP and Рolitico.

Details

After decades of bloody conflict with the Turkish state, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced its dissolution on Monday. This is a historic step after decades of conflict with Turkey that has killed tens of thousands of people.

The 12th Congress of the PKK decided to dissolve the organizational structure of the PKK and end the method of armed struggle

- the group said in a statement, according to the pro-Kurdish news agency Firat.

The "practical process" of dissolution will be managed by imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan, the statement said.

Addition

In March, the PKK announced a unilateral ceasefire with Turkey amid political signals from Turkey's ruling coalition.

Erdogan and Macron discussed peace in Ukraine: Ankara is ready to organize negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow11.05.25, 14:05 • 3554 views

Рolitico writes that the PKK leader may be granted parole if the group dissolves.

Reference

The PKK was founded by Öcalan in Turkey in 1978, primarily as a reaction to the political, social and cultural oppression of Kurds in the country. Since the 1980s, it has been waging an armed and offensive struggle to create a Kurdish state or autonomous region in southeastern Turkey.

The group is recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU and the US. The insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Kurdish PKK declares ceasefire with Turkey after call of imprisoned leader01.03.25, 14:18 • 29557 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

