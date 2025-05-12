End of resistance: Kurdistan Workers' Party announces self-dissolution after 40 years of struggle with Turkey

The Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) has announced its dissolution. The decision was made after the imprisoned PKK leader, Abdullah Öcalan, called on the group to lay down its arms.

UNN reports with reference to AFP and Рolitico.

Details

After decades of bloody conflict with the Turkish state, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced its dissolution on Monday. This is a historic step after decades of conflict with Turkey that has killed tens of thousands of people.

The 12th Congress of the PKK decided to dissolve the organizational structure of the PKK and end the method of armed struggle - the group said in a statement, according to the pro-Kurdish news agency Firat.

The "practical process" of dissolution will be managed by imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan, the statement said.

Addition

In March, the PKK announced a unilateral ceasefire with Turkey amid political signals from Turkey's ruling coalition.

Erdogan and Macron discussed peace in Ukraine: Ankara is ready to organize negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow

Рolitico writes that the PKK leader may be granted parole if the group dissolves.

Reference

The PKK was founded by Öcalan in Turkey in 1978, primarily as a reaction to the political, social and cultural oppression of Kurds in the country. Since the 1980s, it has been waging an armed and offensive struggle to create a Kurdish state or autonomous region in southeastern Turkey.

The group is recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU and the US. The insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Kurdish PKK declares ceasefire with Turkey after call of imprisoned leader