Erdogan and Macron discussed peace in Ukraine: Ankara is ready to organize negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
05:32 AM • 11475 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 36066 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 65948 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 60672 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 88635 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 56256 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 70208 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74002 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64150 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66285 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.2m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

US-China talks: Trump announces "great progress"

May 11, 02:41 AM • 4776 views

The first alert after Putin's "ceasefire" was announced in Kyiv

May 11, 03:01 AM • 13633 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

May 11, 03:44 AM • 39405 views

A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

May 11, 04:34 AM • 13504 views

Five houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack, one person was injured - OVA

06:21 AM • 10654 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 36169 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 145419 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 156862 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 139244 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 200028 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 17825 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 88630 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 48594 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 55337 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 63709 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Erdogan and Macron discussed peace in Ukraine: Ankara is ready to organize negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Erdogan stated Turkey's readiness to organize negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to achieve lasting peace. He discussed this issue with Macron.

Erdogan and Macron discussed peace in Ukraine: Ankara is ready to organize negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. During the discussion, the parties touched upon bilateral relations, regional and global issues, as well as the situation in Ukraine.

This is reported by Turkish media, reports UNN.

Details 

According to media reports, President Erdoğan said during the conversation that a historic turning point has been reached on the way to ending the war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, and that this opportunity should be used.

He also noted that Turkey is ready to make any contribution, including organizing negotiations, to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace.

Our President stated that it is important to continue cooperation in starting negotiations on a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia and delicately implementing Ukraine's recovery processes.

It is also reported that during yesterday's press conference, Putin, drawing attention to Turkey's role in organizing Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, said that he would meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Putin said:

Tomorrow I have a meeting with President Erdoğan. I am asking him to provide such an opportunity for negotiations in Turkey. I hope that he will confirm his desire to contribute to the search for peace in Ukraine. We are ready for serious negotiations with Ukraine

Let us remind

UNN reported that Moscow is proposing to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

New round of Iran-US talks begins: on the eve of Trump's visit to the Middle East, the parties make maximum demands11.05.25, 13:39 • 514 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
Emmanuel Macron
France
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Ukraine
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$104,683.40
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,515.68