Erdogan and Macron discussed peace in Ukraine: Ankara is ready to organize negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. During the discussion, the parties touched upon bilateral relations, regional and global issues, as well as the situation in Ukraine.

According to media reports, President Erdoğan said during the conversation that a historic turning point has been reached on the way to ending the war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, and that this opportunity should be used.

He also noted that Turkey is ready to make any contribution, including organizing negotiations, to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace.

Our President stated that it is important to continue cooperation in starting negotiations on a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia and delicately implementing Ukraine's recovery processes. write media.

It is also reported that during yesterday's press conference, Putin, drawing attention to Turkey's role in organizing Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, said that he would meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Putin said:

Tomorrow I have a meeting with President Erdoğan. I am asking him to provide such an opportunity for negotiations in Turkey. I hope that he will confirm his desire to contribute to the search for peace in Ukraine. We are ready for serious negotiations with Ukraine

UNN reported that Moscow is proposing to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

