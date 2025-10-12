End of an era: MTV ceases broadcasting its channels in Britain and other European countries

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
October 11, 04:00 PM • 28955 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 48765 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 27796 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 33010 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 24588 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 26260 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 34254 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 43136 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 65076 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35345 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2.8m/s
89%
749mm
Popular news
"Thank you, Trump": Witkoff spoke in Tel Aviv to a crowd of thousands amid ceasefire agreementPhotoOctober 11, 06:26 PM • 5310 views
Partisans of "ATESH" report catastrophic losses of occupiers in the southOctober 11, 06:44 PM • 7402 views
Vucic disappointed with Putin: dictator agreed only to short-term gas deal - BloombergOctober 11, 07:29 PM • 5102 views
Drone attack: temporarily occupied Donetsk engulfed in massive fire - mediaVideoOctober 11, 08:48 PM • 18538 views
Spiegel: Merkel helped the Russian army master modern combat tactics before Russia's invasion of UkraineOctober 11, 09:21 PM • 5834 views
Publications
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 28945 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 48750 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 30649 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 65073 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 50439 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kostiantyn Hanich
Bloggers
Sébastien Lecornu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Canada
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 34765 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 36946 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 39183 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 104940 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 47822 views
Actual
YouTube
Bild
Hand grenade
ATACMS
E-6 Mercury

End of an era: MTV ceases broadcasting its channels in Britain and other European countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

American media company Paramount has announced the closure of MTV channels in the UK and Europe at the end of the year. This is part of a global strategy to cut costs by $500 million, as music videos are primarily consumed on YouTube and social media.

End of an era: MTV ceases broadcasting its channels in Britain and other European countries

The American media company Paramount has announced the closure of MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live channels in the UK and several European countries at the end of the year. This was reported by the BBC, informs UNN.

Details

The publication notes that MTV, which became the world's first 24-hour music television channel, will cease broadcasting music videos in the UK after almost 40 years on air.

At the same time, the flagship MTV HD channel will remain on air, showing reality shows, including Naked Dating UK and Geordie Shore. This move reflects a shift in viewer habits, as music videos are predominantly consumed on YouTube and social media, rather than on television.

- the article states.

It is also reported that the cessation of broadcasts is part of Paramount's global strategy to cut costs by $500 million.

For reference

MTV launched in the US in 1981. The new TV channel quickly became popular with the public, broadcasting pop videos "on demand," presented by hosts who became almost as famous as the stars they announced.

Among the groundbreaking moments in MTV's early years were the world premiere of Michael Jackson's Thriller video, a 16-hour broadcast of Live Aid concerts in 1985, and the birth of the MTV Video Music Awards.

The European branch of MTV launched in 1987, and the UK got its own dedicated channel in 1997 – with a video for David Baddiel and Frank Skinner's football anthem "Three Lions."

Recall

In September, the full list of winners of the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 was announced. Lady Gaga not only triumphed with 12 nominations but also managed to be in two places at once: as part of her "Mayhem Bal" tour at Madison Square Garden, and at the MTV VMAs 2025 ceremony.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga honored at MTV Video Music Awards - Associated Press08.09.25, 10:56 • 4060 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldMultimedia
United Kingdom
United States
YouTube