Employee reservations: what are the updated criteria for enterprises

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10289 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 97824 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162140 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102507 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338766 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171721 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143690 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195775 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124278 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108058 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133254 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43242 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154406 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33697 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79449 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10289 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79703 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 97824 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 162140 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154641 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19143 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21012 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33881 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43421 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133436 views
Employee reservations: what are the updated criteria for enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24081 views

Reservations under the old rules are not valid from April 1. The government has updated the criteria for reserving employees of critically important enterprises, including energy, defense industry and others.

Employee reservations: what are the updated criteria for enterprises

According to a government decree of March 28, changes were approved regarding the reservation of conscripts for the period of mobilization and the period of martial law: the criteria for determining enterprises that are critical to the economy and security of Ukraine have been updated. This is reported by UNN with reference to Cabinet of Ministers Decree No. 360 of March 28, 2025, which explains the changes.

From April 1, all reservations processed under the old rules will become invalid: Ministry of Economy has clarified01.04.25, 14:16 • 17624 views

The following employees are now subject to reservation:

  • employees of state-owned enterprises of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Defense Procurement Agency" and "State Operator of the Rear";
    • employees of business entities (producers of electricity and heat energy), which include production (generating) facilities that were destroyed or damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation;
      • employees of enterprises that service facilities included in the list of critical infrastructure and life support facilities;
        • employees of oil refineries, in the authorized capital of which more than 25% of shares belong to the state.

          What else is expected

          The new resolution also states that the number of reserved conscripted employees of enterprises that produce and transport thermal energy and provide consumers with services for its supply, centralized hot water supply, centralized water supply and centralized sewerage, and household waste management should not exceed 75% of all conscripted employees of such enterprises.

          Also, according to the resolution, the total number of conscripts will not include conscripts reserved by other enterprises, institutions, and organizations.

          Conscripts who hold positions as prosthetists-orthotists, technicians-prosthetists-orthotists, engineers-technologists-prosthetists, engineers-prosthetists, mechanics of prosthetic and orthopedic products are eligible for reservation, provided that they work at least 50% of the working time for the last three months before the date of submission of the list for reservation.

          Reservation or cancellation of deferment of members of supervisory boards of business entities (which are of strategic importance for the economy and security of the state and the value of assets of which exceeds UAH 200 million) and enterprises that are particularly important for the economy (the value of assets of which exceeds UAH 2 billion or the annual amount of net income of which exceeds UAH 1.5 billion) is carried out through "Diia" according to lists or an electronic application. They are formed by an authorized person of the state body that has determined the business entity to be a critical enterprise or institution.

          The updated criteria for determining critical institutions include:

          • state and municipal enterprises, institutions and organizations, in the authorized capital of which more than 50% of shares belong to the state or are in communal ownership;
            • business companies in which the share of state or communal ownership is 100%;
              • business entities (producers of electricity and heat energy), which include production facilities that were destroyed or damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation;
                • enterprises that service facilities included in the list of critical infrastructure and life support facilities;
                  • operators of gas distribution systems;
                    • oil refineries, in the authorized capital of which more than 25% of shares belong to the state (for the last calendar month, the salary is at least the average salary in the region for the 4th quarter of 2021).

                      More than 23,000 companies have confirmed their status as critically important enterprises by March 31 - Ministry of Digital Transformation02.04.25, 10:52 • 213782 views

                      Alona Utkina

                      Alona Utkina

                      SocietyWarEconomy
                      Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                      Ukraine
