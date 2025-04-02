Employee reservations: what are the updated criteria for enterprises
Reservations under the old rules are not valid from April 1. The government has updated the criteria for reserving employees of critically important enterprises, including energy, defense industry and others.
According to a government decree of March 28, changes were approved regarding the reservation of conscripts for the period of mobilization and the period of martial law: the criteria for determining enterprises that are critical to the economy and security of Ukraine have been updated. This is reported by UNN with reference to Cabinet of Ministers Decree No. 360 of March 28, 2025, which explains the changes.
The following employees are now subject to reservation:
- employees of state-owned enterprises of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Defense Procurement Agency" and "State Operator of the Rear";
- employees of business entities (producers of electricity and heat energy), which include production (generating) facilities that were destroyed or damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation;
- employees of enterprises that service facilities included in the list of critical infrastructure and life support facilities;
- employees of oil refineries, in the authorized capital of which more than 25% of shares belong to the state.
What else is expected
The new resolution also states that the number of reserved conscripted employees of enterprises that produce and transport thermal energy and provide consumers with services for its supply, centralized hot water supply, centralized water supply and centralized sewerage, and household waste management should not exceed 75% of all conscripted employees of such enterprises.
Also, according to the resolution, the total number of conscripts will not include conscripts reserved by other enterprises, institutions, and organizations.
Conscripts who hold positions as prosthetists-orthotists, technicians-prosthetists-orthotists, engineers-technologists-prosthetists, engineers-prosthetists, mechanics of prosthetic and orthopedic products are eligible for reservation, provided that they work at least 50% of the working time for the last three months before the date of submission of the list for reservation.
Reservation or cancellation of deferment of members of supervisory boards of business entities (which are of strategic importance for the economy and security of the state and the value of assets of which exceeds UAH 200 million) and enterprises that are particularly important for the economy (the value of assets of which exceeds UAH 2 billion or the annual amount of net income of which exceeds UAH 1.5 billion) is carried out through "Diia" according to lists or an electronic application. They are formed by an authorized person of the state body that has determined the business entity to be a critical enterprise or institution.
The updated criteria for determining critical institutions include:
- state and municipal enterprises, institutions and organizations, in the authorized capital of which more than 50% of shares belong to the state or are in communal ownership;
- business companies in which the share of state or communal ownership is 100%;
- business entities (producers of electricity and heat energy), which include production facilities that were destroyed or damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation;
- enterprises that service facilities included in the list of critical infrastructure and life support facilities;
- operators of gas distribution systems;
- oil refineries, in the authorized capital of which more than 25% of shares belong to the state (for the last calendar month, the salary is at least the average salary in the region for the 4th quarter of 2021).
