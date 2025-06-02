Emergency recovery works completed in Kostiantynivka after the Russian strike on June 1

$41.530.00
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 18015 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 61382 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 114593 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 145530 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 152469 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 204924 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 212768 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 122425 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 310936 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 110961 views

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

June 2, 09:10 AM • 19655 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 118257 views

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

12:24 PM • 14898 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:22 PM • 35255 views
Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 114593 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 310936 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 354444 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 367501 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 371885 views
50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 112103 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 125463 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 204764 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 145351 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 175186 views
Emergency recovery works completed in Kostiantynivka after the Russian strike on June 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

Emergency recovery works completed in Kostiantynivka after the enemy strike. The body of the deceased was recovered from under the rubble, two more people were unblocked, and houses were damaged.

Emergency recovery works completed in Kostiantynivka after the Russian strike on June 1

Emergency recovery works have been completed at the sites of the powerful enemy strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, which Russia staged overnight the day before. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

Russian aviation struck the residential sector of Kostiantynivka and infrastructure facilities. People were trapped under the rubble of buildings, and a large-scale fire broke out.

Rescuers recovered the body of a dead woman from under the rubble. They also managed to unblock two more residents who were found under the rubble of a destroyed building.

Firefighters dismantled almost 500 kg of building structures. The works are completed.

Rescuers managed to localize the fire on an area of 160 square meters, but the fire had to be stopped due to repeated shelling.

In total, one person was killed and four were injured in the shelling. 27 private houses and one infrastructure object were also damaged as a result of the shelling.

Reminder

Emergency rescue and search operations have been completed in Bilozerske, Donetsk region, at the site of a partially destroyed five-story building as a result of Russian shelling. During the clearing of the rubble, rescuers discovered fragments of the bodies of the dead and handed them over for examination for further identification.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Konstantinovka
