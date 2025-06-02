Emergency recovery works completed in Kostiantynivka after the Russian strike on June 1

Emergency recovery works have been completed at the sites of the powerful enemy strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, which Russia staged overnight the day before. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

Russian aviation struck the residential sector of Kostiantynivka and infrastructure facilities. People were trapped under the rubble of buildings, and a large-scale fire broke out.

Rescuers recovered the body of a dead woman from under the rubble. They also managed to unblock two more residents who were found under the rubble of a destroyed building.

Firefighters dismantled almost 500 kg of building structures. The works are completed.

Rescuers managed to localize the fire on an area of 160 square meters, but the fire had to be stopped due to repeated shelling.

In total, one person was killed and four were injured in the shelling. 27 private houses and one infrastructure object were also damaged as a result of the shelling.

Reminder

Emergency rescue and search operations have been completed in Bilozerske, Donetsk region, at the site of a partially destroyed five-story building as a result of Russian shelling. During the clearing of the rubble, rescuers discovered fragments of the bodies of the dead and handed them over for examination for further identification.