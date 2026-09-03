Emergency power outages introduced in Odesa region after Russia's attack

Shootout between the SBU and the HUR — Kravchenko announced that two suspicions had been issued

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The court examines evidence in the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors

Increased leave, paternity leave, and combating workplace mobbing - a draft of the new Labor Code has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

Sybiga announced a "new dynamic" in peace efforts, calling progress without the US "unrealistic"

It has become possible to get a divorce online through "Diia" - how to do it

"This definitely should not have happened" - SBU on the incident involving the HUR in Kyiv

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Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines

Russia attacked with 163 drones, up to half of them jet-powered: how air defense performed and the situation across the regions

Night attack on Odesa: number of injured rises to 17