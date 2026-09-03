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Emergency power outages introduced in Odesa region after Russia's attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

Following the overnight attack on September 2, key energy facilities in the Odesa region were damaged. Energy workers restored power to households, but repairs and emergency outages are ongoing.

Emergency power outages introduced in Odesa region after Russia's attack

After a massive Russian attack, emergency power outages are temporarily in effect in Odesa region; repairs are ongoing, UNN reports, citing DTEK.

Details

According to the company, during the night of September 2, the enemy damaged key main power facilities in Odesa region. Energy workers have already restored power to all households, but emergency repairs are still underway.

Due to significant damage to energy equipment, it is currently unable to transmit the necessary amount of electricity, so emergency power outages are temporarily in effect in the region 

- the statement said.

Residents of Odesa region were urged to use electricity sparingly and not to switch on several powerful appliances at the same time. This will help reduce the load on the grid and shorten the duration of the outages.

Antonina Tumanova

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