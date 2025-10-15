Emergency power outages canceled in Kyiv and three regions - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK announced the cancellation of emergency power outages in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions. Previously, these outages were introduced by order of Ukrenergo.
Emergency blackouts have been canceled in the capital and three other regions, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.
Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region: emergency blackouts canceled
Recall
By order of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.