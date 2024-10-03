Emergency blackouts in a number of regions: where there is no power

Emergency power outages have been introduced in some regions of Ukraine. The schedules were introduced in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, Poltava and Myrhorod districts. There were also emergency power outages in Sumy and Sumy district. UNN reports this with reference to regional power distribution companies.

According to a report by Kharkivoblenergo, due to the difficult situation in the United Energy System of Ukraine, emergency outage schedules have been introduced in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region.

Also, Poltavaoblenergo stated that by order of NPC Ukrenergo, on October 3, a schedule of emergency outages of 50 MW in Myrhorod and Poltava districts was applied in the region.

In addition, there was an emergency power outage in Sumy and Sumy district . Power engineers are doing everything to eliminate the emergency.

As Sumyoblenergo emphasized, the reason for this situation is the terrorist acts of the Russian army.