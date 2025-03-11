Elon Musk called US Senator Kelly a "traitor" for supporting Ukraine
Senator Mark Kelly, after a visit to Kyiv, stated the need for continued support for Ukraine. Elon Musk sharply criticized the senator's position, publicly calling him a traitor.
U.S. Senator from Arizona Mark Kelly during his visit to Kyiv expressed support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of helping Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression. Businessman Elon Musk sharply reacted to the senator's position, calling him a traitor. This was reported by UNN referencing Kelly's post on social media X (Twitter).
U.S. Senator from Arizona Mark Kelly shared his impressions from his trip to Ukraine, making a corresponding post on his X account.
I just left Ukraine. What I saw convinced me that we cannot turn our backs on the Ukrainian people. Everyone wants this war to end, but any agreement must protect Ukraine's security and cannot be a concession to Putin
During his stay in Kyiv, the senator visited one of the hospitals, where he spoke with wounded soldiers and medical staff.
Ukraine did not start this war and did not ask for constant missile and drone attacks that terrorize the population. Officials who cannot acknowledge the factual information should reconsider their career choices
This post was reacted to by Elon Musk, publicly calling the American senator a traitor. He left a corresponding comment under Mark Kelly's post.
"Traitor? Elon, if you don't understand that defending freedom is the fundamental principle of what makes America great and ensures our security, perhaps you should leave it to those who do understand it," Mark Kelly responded to the accusations.
