Electricity distribution tariffs for businesses to increase from September 1

The NEURC adopted a decision to increase electricity distribution tariffs for non-household consumers starting from September 1, 2025. The main reason for the revision was the repayment of debts to "Ukrenergo" and preparation for the heating season. The corresponding decision was adopted at the meeting on August 26, writes UNN.

The main reason for the tariff increase was the repayment of debt to the transmission system operator "Ukrenergo" and the need to ensure financing for preparation for the heating season.

Recalculation of current tariff levels established from January 1 of the current year, taking into account cost adjustments and deficit/surplus of funds....The decision stipulates that USR funds should be primarily directed to repay obligations to Ukrenergo and implement measures aimed at preparing for the autumn-winter period. - it was stated at the NEURC meeting.

Thus, from September 1, 2025, the average increase in distribution service tariffs for businesses will be about 14% for first-class voltage consumers and 23% for second-class consumers. The most significant price increase is predicted for clients of Rivneoblenergo, Kirovohradoblenergo, and Khmelnytskoblenergo. At the same time, for subscribers of Chernihivoblenergo, Cherkasyoblenergo, and Lvivoblenergo, the increase will be minimal.

In addition, a separate tariff review is planned from October 1 for operators working in frontline regions. This applies to Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo, Mykolaivoblenergo, Sumyoblenergo, Kharkivoblenergo, and PEEM TSEK. The corresponding draft resolutions were also supported by the NEURC at the meeting on August 26.

