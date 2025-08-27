Electricity distribution tariffs for businesses to increase from September 1

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 612 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
12:47 PM • 33458 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 29814 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 9316 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 29159 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 29686 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 35546 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 82541 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 80966 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 109394 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - ReutersAugust 27, 06:24 AM • 48209 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 61901 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 29865 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 28208 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 17519 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools03:18 PM • 1386 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 2004 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 33500 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 82581 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 91785 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Fedir Venislavskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Péter Szijjártó
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhoto03:52 PM • 112 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 17732 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 28430 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 30078 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 62441 views
Actual
Diia (service)
Oil
COVID-19
Mi-8
SpaceX Starship

Electricity distribution tariffs for businesses to increase from September 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The NEURC has increased electricity distribution tariffs for non-household consumers starting September 1, 2025. This decision is aimed at repaying debts to "Ukrenergo" and preparing for the heating season.

Electricity distribution tariffs for businesses to increase from September 1

The NEURC adopted a decision to increase electricity distribution tariffs for non-household consumers starting from September 1, 2025. The main reason for the revision was the repayment of debts to "Ukrenergo" and preparation for the heating season. The corresponding decision was adopted at the meeting on August 26, writes UNN.

The main reason for the tariff increase was the repayment of debt to the transmission system operator "Ukrenergo" and the need to ensure financing for preparation for the heating season.

Recalculation of current tariff levels established from January 1 of the current year, taking into account cost adjustments and deficit/surplus of funds....The decision stipulates that USR funds should be primarily directed to repay obligations to Ukrenergo and implement measures aimed at preparing for the autumn-winter period.

- it was stated at the NEURC meeting.

Thus, from September 1, 2025, the average increase in distribution service tariffs for businesses will be about 14% for first-class voltage consumers and 23% for second-class consumers. The most significant price increase is predicted for clients of Rivneoblenergo, Kirovohradoblenergo, and Khmelnytskoblenergo. At the same time, for subscribers of Chernihivoblenergo, Cherkasyoblenergo, and Lvivoblenergo, the increase will be minimal.

In addition, a separate tariff review is planned from October 1 for operators working in frontline regions. This applies to Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo, Mykolaivoblenergo, Sumyoblenergo, Kharkivoblenergo, and PEEM TSEK. The corresponding draft resolutions were also supported by the NEURC at the meeting on August 26.

Ukraine's energy system is currently stable, but very vulnerable and fragile - Ministry of Energy18.08.25, 14:20 • 3288 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Economy
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine