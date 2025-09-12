Electricity consumption significantly increases due to cloudy weather - Ukrenergo

Due to the current situation, experts advise shifting active energy consumption to daytime hours. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

Electricity consumption is growing. As of 9:30 AM, it was 5.4% higher than at the same time the previous day – Thursday. The reason is cloudy weather in the western and central regions of Ukraine, which reduces the efficiency of solar power plants. - Ukrenergo's post says.

The company also noted that due to bad weather, 49 settlements in two regions of Ukraine were de-energized.

Data on peak consumption

On September 11, the daily peak consumption was recorded in the evening. It was at the same level as the peak of the previous day – Wednesday, September 10.

Important information

Energy workers emphasize:

The need to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours remains. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. - the press service of Ukrenergo informs.

It is added:

The situation in the energy system may change. Follow the announcements on the websites and official social media pages of your distribution system operator (oblenergo).

Recall

As of September 3, it was noted that the energy system in Ukraine is balanced, and no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen yet.