Electricity consumption is falling amid warming, but powerful equipment should be turned on before 6 p.m. - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption is declining amid warming temperatures, corresponding to seasonal indicators. However, it is worth using powerful electrical appliances during the most productive operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 18:00. This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Tuesday, writes UNN.

"Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators," the statement said.

Today at 9:30 it was at the same level as the previous day. Yesterday, April 14, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - 9% lower than the maximum of the previous working day.

"This is due to a significant warming throughout Ukraine, compared to the end of last week," Ukrenergo said.

Now the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"There is a need to shift active energy consumption to daytime, to the period of the most productive operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 18:00. Please use powerful electrical appliances during this period," the company noted.

And indicated that the situation in the energy system may change.

