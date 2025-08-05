$41.790.03
Electricity consumption increased due to heat: Ukrainians are asked to save in the evening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 2.2% due to hot weather. Ukrenergo urges not to turn on several powerful appliances simultaneously from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Electricity consumption increased due to heat: Ukrainians are asked to save in the evening

Electricity consumption has increased due to the heat. The need for economical energy consumption in the evening hours remains – Ukrainians are urged not to switch on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This was reported on Tuesday by NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, August 5, as of 9:30 AM, it was 2.2% higher than at the same time the previous day. The reason is the persistence of hot weather throughout Ukraine," the report says.

Yesterday, August 4, the daily consumption peak was in the evening – 3.3% higher than the peak of the previous working day.

"The need for economical electricity consumption in the evening hours remains. Please do not switch on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM," Ukrenergo emphasized.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy indicated that "as of August 5, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen."

The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer18.06.25, 17:42 • 94724 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Ukrenergo
Ukraine