Electricity consumption has increased due to cloudiness: what is happening in the energy system

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2470 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 46304 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 70990 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105197 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73771 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117012 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100969 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113057 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116704 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153057 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109813 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85620 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 52593 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80520 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105197 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117012 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153057 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143742 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176091 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39354 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80536 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134138 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136044 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164315 views
Electricity consumption has increased due to cloudiness: what is happening in the energy system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32792 views

A Russian drone attacked the 4th power unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, causing a fire and damage to the shelter arch. Electricity consumption increased by 1.8% due to cloudiness, which reduces the efficiency of solar power plants.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine remains high, the need for economical consumption in the morning and evening remains, the NPC "Ukrenergo" reported, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

Last night, Russia attacked the 4th power unit of the Chornobyl NPP with a strike drone. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out, to extinguish which units of the State Emergency Service were involved. The outer casing of the shelter arch was damaged. The radiation situation remains unchanged for now.

Consumption

Electricity consumption has increased. Today, February 14, as of 9:00 am, its level was 1.8% higher than the previous day - Thursday. The reason is cloudy weather in several regions, which leads to lower efficiency of household solar power plants.

Yesterday, February 13, the daily peak of consumption was recorded in the evening. It was at the same level as the peak of the previous day - Wednesday, February 12.

Now the Ukrainian power system continues to recover after the Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency and restoration work at power facilities is ongoing.

The need for economical electricity consumption remains. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time during the hours of maximum daily consumption - from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 21:00.

The situation in the power system may change. 

President's Office and the National Security and Defense Council showed the consequences of the Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP14.02.25, 09:36 • 43574 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising