Electricity consumption has increased due to cloudiness: what is happening in the energy system

Electricity consumption in Ukraine remains high, the need for economical consumption in the morning and evening remains, the NPC "Ukrenergo" reported, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

Last night, Russia attacked the 4th power unit of the Chornobyl NPP with a strike drone. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out, to extinguish which units of the State Emergency Service were involved. The outer casing of the shelter arch was damaged. The radiation situation remains unchanged for now.

Consumption

Electricity consumption has increased. Today, February 14, as of 9:00 am, its level was 1.8% higher than the previous day - Thursday. The reason is cloudy weather in several regions, which leads to lower efficiency of household solar power plants.

Yesterday, February 13, the daily peak of consumption was recorded in the evening. It was at the same level as the peak of the previous day - Wednesday, February 12.

Now the Ukrainian power system continues to recover after the Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency and restoration work at power facilities is ongoing.

The need for economical electricity consumption remains. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time during the hours of maximum daily consumption - from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 21:00.

The situation in the power system may change.

