Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased: what is happening in the regions

As of the morning of Tuesday, January 7, electricity consumption has decreased due to warming in most regions. As a result of the bad weather, 12 settlements in two regions are without electricity. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was 5.5% lower than at the same time on Monday. The company explains this by the increase in air temperature in most regions of Ukraine.

Yesterday, January 6, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. Due to the lower air temperature, it was 6.4% higher than the maximum of the previous business day - Friday, January 3.

Ukrenergo noted that the Ukrainian power system is currently recovering from thirteen massive Russian missile and drone attacks over the past year. Emergency repair works at power facilities are underway.

Consequences of bad weather

As a result of unfavorable weather conditions (ice, strong winds), 12 settlements were without power in the morning: 10 in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast and 2 in Cherkasy Oblast. Regional power company repair crews are working to restore the networks. The power supply is expected to be restored within a few hours.

