Electricity consumption fell due to the weather, but powerful equipment should be turned on during the day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has decreased against the background of the weather in Ukraine, however, it is advisable to shift active energy consumption to daytime and use powerful equipment from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, June 2, as of 9:30, its level was 3.5% lower than at the same time on the previous working day - Friday. This is due to cloudless weather in almost all of Ukraine, which leads to the efficient operation of household solar power plants," the statement said.

Yesterday, June 1, the daily consumption maximum was recorded in the evening. It was 4.3% lower than the maximum of the previous Sunday - May 25. This is due to a significant warming throughout Ukraine.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Today, it is advisable to shift active energy consumption to daytime. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00," Ukrenergo urged.

