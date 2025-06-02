$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 17868 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 50602 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 90603 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 152584 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 175493 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 107666 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226669 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174169 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 122766 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108287 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity consumption fell due to the weather, but powerful equipment should be turned on during the day - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

Electricity consumption fell by 3.5% due to the weather. Ukrenergo asks to use powerful equipment from 10:00 to 18:00 to restore the system.

Electricity consumption fell due to the weather, but powerful equipment should be turned on during the day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has decreased against the background of the weather in Ukraine, however, it is advisable to shift active energy consumption to daytime and use powerful equipment from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, June 2, as of 9:30, its level was 3.5% lower than at the same time on the previous working day - Friday. This is due to cloudless weather in almost all of Ukraine, which leads to the efficient operation of household solar power plants," the statement said.

Yesterday, June 1, the daily consumption maximum was recorded in the evening. It was 4.3% lower than the maximum of the previous Sunday - May 25. This is due to a significant warming throughout Ukraine.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Today, it is advisable to shift active energy consumption to daytime. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00," Ukrenergo urged.

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal29.04.25, 13:23 • 95809 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
