Electricity consumption falls for the second day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has been decreasing for the second day in a row, but if possible, active energy consumption should be shifted to the period of the most productive operation of solar power plants and use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, May 2, as of 9:30, its level was 3% lower than at the same time the previous day - on Thursday," the report said.

Yesterday, May 1, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - at the same level as the previous day's maximum.

Now the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Please use powerful electrical appliances during the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 16:00," the company said.

And added that the situation in the energy system may change.

Electricity consumption is falling, but daytime hours are optimal for powerful equipment - Ukrenergo