Electricity consumption is falling, but daytime hours are optimal for powerful equipment - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine shows a downward trend, but powerful electrical appliances should be used from 10:00 to 16:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Today, May 1, as of 9:30, its level was 1.7% lower than at the same time the previous day - on Wednesday - Ukrenergo reported.

Yesterday, April 30, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - at the same level as the previous day's maximum.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"There is a continued need to shift active energy consumption to the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants. Please use powerful electrical appliances today between 10:00 and 16:00," the company said, adding that the situation in the energy system may change.

