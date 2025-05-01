Power supply restored in Poltava region after accident
Kyiv • UNN
Power supply has been restored to all subscribers in the Myrhorod community of Poltava region. The cause of the accident was a faulty equipment insulator.
In the Poltava region, electricity supply has been restored to all disconnected subscribers. The cause of the accident was a faulty equipment insulator. This was announced on Thursday by the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, on Telegram, writes UNN.
Electricity supply has been restored to all subscribers. The cause of the accident is a faulty equipment insulator. Thank you to the specialists for their prompt work
Earlier
Overnight, an accident occurred on a power line in the Myrhorod community of Poltava region. About a thousand subscribers were left without electricity.
