Power supply restored in Poltava region after accident

In the Poltava region, electricity supply has been restored to all disconnected subscribers. The cause of the accident was a faulty equipment insulator. This was announced on Thursday by the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, on Telegram, writes UNN.



Electricity supply has been restored to all subscribers. The cause of the accident is a faulty equipment insulator. Thank you to the specialists for their prompt work - wrote Kohut.

Overnight, an accident occurred on a power line in the Myrhorod community of Poltava region. About a thousand subscribers were left without electricity.



In Poltava region, some residents were left without electricity due to an accident